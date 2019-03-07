The Republican Party has been attacking Rep. Alexandria Osasio-Cortez as "a ditzy bartender." Let's set the record straight.
She is a graduate of Boston University, where she majored in economics and international relations.
During college she interned for Sen. Ted Kennedy and worked on congressional issues.
As a high school senior she won a prize in microbiology at the Intel National Science and Engineering Fair — the largest pre-college scientific research event in the world. Alumni of the ISEF have gone on to lead major corporations and win the Nobel Prize.
On Nov. 6, she won 78 percent of the vote to represent New York's 14th District.
Osasio-Cortez is a smart young woman who can think for herself. Also, the GOP is terrified of her.
Thomas Pancheri, Schererville