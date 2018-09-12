I know it's election time and you believe your loyalty belongs to your party. I would like to remind you that your constituents believe your loyalty belongs to them. I think your party loyalty is a fine thing but you can’t ignore your primary function is for the people who elected you. Those who elected you worked for a living and could not campaign on company time or go golfing. It’s against the company rules. That’s why I’m writing this letter. I believe the rules I had to abide by should apply to elected officials too.
I think there wouldn’t be so much gridlock in DC if elected officials would keep their noses to the grindstone. Your sense of duty seems to be shifted from the work you were elected to do to the work of campaigning. If you would do your campaigning on your free time instead of the taxpayer dollar, more things would get done in Congress. It might even cut down the anger and divisiveness and gridlock. I believe that guarding the values of the governing of this country and the Constitution should be the priority, not campaigning.
Marcel Thomas, Hobart