No one in this country is talking about the mind-altering medications these veterans are on. There needs to be better alternatives for veterans. You will find in almost every suicide a veteran was on mind-altering medication. We always put the blame on the veteran and their actions as the government takes no responsibility in there end result.
A officer killed himself at the VA and left a note that said Veterans Affairs is responsible for 90 percent of suicides. VA patient advocates are supposed to help veterans, but a VA employee came out saying VA uses the patient advocate to find complaining veterans to retaliate against them.
We veterans have no trust in a system that's suppose to help us.
The other issue is we have a benefits crisis in this country. One veteran waited years, couldn't maintain gainful employment, and took his life. VA screwed up and sent him a denial letter, then realized he was eligible — but too late; he was gone.
This is a government that has turned its back on the same people hired to do their dirty work
James Yakym, Mishawaka