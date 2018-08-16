Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Anyone adopting or otherwise acquiring a pet is responsible to give that animal all the love, attention and care it deserves. Anyone abusing an animal in any form should be punished by a heavy fine and maybe having to perform countless hours of community service at a rescue or shelter so they can learn about the needs of animals. Take away their pet. Have stricter adoption/acquisition requirements, stiffer penalties for abuse and never be allowed to adopt/acquire another animal.

Mary Thorne, Portage

