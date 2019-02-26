Hate crime laws do not achieve justice, protect minorities or guarantee harmonious relationships. They have intrinsic flaws that are very un-American. The Confederacy, Nazi Germany and communist regimes have relied on hate crime laws to consolidate power.
Hate crime laws violate the principle of “equal protection under the law.” Punishment is dealt out based on attitude and group identity.
The philosophy of “hate crimes” is trending in American culture. Media trolls search back 20-40 years to judge one’s attitude, what you said, how you dressed and what groups might have been offended. Reputations are ruined and jobs are lost. But business, political and media lobbies insist their self-serving agendas are right for America.
The road to justice is through the Bible and the U.S. Constitution. Love for God and our neighbor and equality under the law are the foundation of the American system.
Let’s make it work.
Martin Henrichs, Valparaiso