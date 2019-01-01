A review of the new Lake County Multi-Hazard mitigation plan leaves me to believe that if an emergency would happen in Lake County, the citizens would be in trouble.
The first issue that I have with this plan is that it does not address the needs of the citizens of Lake County. It informs us of the hazard that we might face, but it says nothing about how the planners plan on dealing with theses issues.
I could not find anywhere within this document that our local hospitals were contacted for their input into dealing with these emergency issues! Are emergency services ready to deal with these hazards?
Second, I did not find any information about protocols being set up in the new E-911 center or even that the director of the E-911 center was involved in the production of this document.
As a citizen of Lake County I would hope my emergency management agency would be prepared to handle all the emergencies listed in this plan, but without a clear line of authority of who is in charge and how he/she would communicate with emergency responders, this plan is worthless!
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point