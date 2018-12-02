The Hells Angels caused an uproar by bell ringing for the Salvation Army, a Christian organization. They chose to wear their club clothes to this, which included patches on some, depicting many heritages, including White, Latino, Japanese and others. When interviewed, they responded by saying they welcome all people from all walks of life, some chose to put heritage patches on, others not, it's not required. They explained they wanted to help their community. People started a Facebook rant and the Salvation Army caved to the pressure of mean-spirited people and chose to not allow them this opportunity next year.
In this time of celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, where is peace and goodwill to all men? Jesus did not judge anyone, he ate with prostitutes and thieves. All were welcomed at his table, he condemned no one for who they were or what they've done. These men wanted to help their community, nothing more. Jesus said let those among you who have not sinned cast the first stone, is anyone up for that challenge?
These men that stood in the cold ringing a bell filled six buckets with money. Is that money now tainted somehow? Is it less important than if the Girl Scouts did it? Are the people that money will help going to refuse it because of what the person who collected it was wearing? Should we not all strive to help the community as they did? Will the people on Facebook stand in the cold for their community? There is enough shame here to go around, but not for these men, they gave of themselves.
Lori Higgins, Portage