As a former head basketball coach in Indiana, I am very disappointed to see how the coaches have allowed the appearance of the players to deteriorate to a very low level.
It’s very disheartening to go to a basketball game and to see the long hair and crazy hairdos, the tattoos, beards and the ridiculous tights that players are wearing.
And what happened to the concept of all of the players wearing the same shoes as a team? What used to be a beautiful sport has turned very ragtag.
This falls on the coaches and athletic directors for allowing this to happen. Apparently there is no appetite anymore for having clean-cut players.
It is shameful that school administrations are allowing this to take place and not demanding more of their coaches and athletic directors.
At many of the high school games I go to, the head principals of the schools aren’t even at the games, so they are very oblivious to this problem and probably don’t care.
I know times are changing, but that doesn’t mean that we should be OK with lowering the standards. This needs to change.
Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield