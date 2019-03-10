I just learned Indiana spends $60 million on high-stakes testing. That is a lot of money to spend on the torture of Indiana's students and teachers.
I have been a teacher for 35 years, and the only time I have seen these tests work is when they are given at the beginning of the year, sent back to the teacher quickly, and used to see what the children need to learn for that year.
Instead, they are given at the end of the year, and the teacher/student doesn't even see the scores until the following year! The amount of class time used to prepare and take these tests is truly ridiculous. This year, a whole week of school will be set aside just to test.
Yes, these scores are used to evaluate teachers. How many people would like to be evaluated on how a 6-to 10-year-old feels on a given day? Surely there is a better use for the people's money. Let's spend it on the kids to promote learning, not kill it.
Encouraging children to be lifelong learners must be more important than cramming material into them to take a multitude of meaningless tests.
Donna Spivak, Schererville