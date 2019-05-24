CNN has aired a comment by the current speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives that the current President is "incapable to deal with the issue of infrastructure."
So, since he can't, she has a talent pool in her caucus to propose an infrastructure plan and present it to the Senate for consideration, and hold a alternative plan in reserve in case the original plan is rejected by the upper house.
The time of finger pointing, amateur psychological evaluation and political maneuvering is over and it is time to to legislate for the American citizens.
To the other side of the aisle, if tribalism is more important than your constituents, it's time for you and your fellow tribalists to find a new line of employment.
G.E. Jawor, Hobart