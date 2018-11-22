Hi my name is, well, Pilgrim. I’ll show you how to make turkey my way. First, go to a field of wild turkeys and make sure to bring a gun, then Bam! You got one.
Next, chop its head off and bring it to your wife. Then she will pluck the turkey’s feathers and stuff it with beautiful delicious stuffing. Third, throw it in the oven about 415 dreegs.
Next, your wife will pull it out of the oven and then she will season it. Finally, you can eat with your family. By your silly friend,
Claire-Bear (Claire Wade)