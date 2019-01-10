For all those who wish our government to fund the creation of a wall along the Mexican-American border, I say feel free to send your donation to The Wall Go Fund Me Page.
I prefer my money be used on something purposeful, useful and beneficial. The billions of dollars asked for construction of the wall could be better spent to reduce our national debt and to help fund education and health care in this country.
To enrich contractors on a wall which only serves to further fear and hatred is senseless. To build the wall so it can only serve as a photo opportunity like the Great Wall of China is nonsense.
We Americans proudly asked that the Berlin Wall be torn down, and it was. To be now building walls is counter to the original principles of our nation. Perhaps some should read the inscription on the base of the Statue of Liberty.
Giovanni Savaglio, Munster