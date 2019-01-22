Many suggestions have been published in The Times in regard to U.S. government employees who are stateside surviving the shutdown with no pay.
Not all U.S. government employees are stateside. They are across the ocean in foreign lands and, like the military, they have their American families there with them. Besides having no income, these countries, as good as they are, have no provisions to assist Americans.
This is an embarrassment and there is shame involved. Not only that, but the American dollar is also down.
My heart goes out to those families, for what options do they have to survive the shutdown?
Judy Berrios, Hobart