I am disputing the information of the Dec. 30 letter, "VA plans to stop paying some vets with disabilities." He states the Veteran Administration has proposed to no longer pay veterans with a service-connected disability of 30 percent or less as a cost-cutting measure.
I contacted three veterans services officers, and none of them have seen or heard of this proposal!
I now challenge the letter writer to come forward with proof of his statements — which I seriously doubt as one of the VSOs contacted him concerning this, and he could not remember where he got his so-called information and did not have a copy.
Carl Anderson, Senior Vice Cmdr. VFW Post 7760, Portage