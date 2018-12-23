2018 has been a fantastic year! I'm proud to say I've been very excited for the past 12 months and look forward to being rewarded with a laptop or maybe even a PS4 game on Christmas morning.
I've been spreading plenty of holiday cheer to my friends and family this season. I've already picked out a present for my mom and I have a pretty splendid surprise for you.
I'll also be preparing a yummy Christmas dinner for my entire family. We'll be feasting on a roast of turkey, accompanied by mashed potatoes and a delicious gravy. After dinner, my family loves to say thanks before watching our favorite holiday classic, "Home Alone".
I'm so excited for your arrival this year! I promise to set out a nice vegetable for your reindeer and a plate of fresh baked cookies for you.
Evan, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade