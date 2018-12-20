I am a newcomer to the Region. When I first arrived seven years ago, initially I thought I would be quite happy here. It seemed like a nice place to live and grow old. I get the Times daily and became accustomed to reading about the Region and all it had to offer.
What I have learned in the past seven years about the Region is that if you have enough money and/or political clout, or have some influential friends, the laws do not apply to you. You can buy or bargain your way out of DUIs and have them reduced to a misdemeanor, steal from charitable organizations or assault a female and get off with a slap on the wrist. You can be a convicted felon and get hired by a local governmental agency or be under federal indictment for a few years and delay justice until hell freezes over with no consequences. You can bankrupt our local schools, steal from our children's education, and life goes on.
But the one thing I learned is that the fine citizens of the Region obviously don't have a problem with any of this because they keep electing the same officials, election after election!
So it is my sincere hope that this will be my last Christmas in the Region. I plan on selling my house to some unsuspecting buyer who is not familiar with the Region in the next year.
Good luck and best wishes to you all. You need it.
Martin Murphy, Gary