I hope you are doing good this year. This year for Christmas I want a cat that has icy wings and can fly with a remote control. A few details on the icy cat I want is that it has icy blue eyes. Its wings have icy details, and it has black and light gray shaded paws.
The cat is a good gift for me because I am responsible. I walk the dogs without a problem. I do my homework with a little help. I give my grandparents dog, Basco, a treat every morning. I also help my grandparents out when they need my help.
I hope I get this for Christmas because it is really cool and I hope it is a real thing. I hope this year is fun for everyone in the universe. Merry Christmas to all and all a good year.
The only bad thing is my dog might get a hold of it and destroy it.
Samantha, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade