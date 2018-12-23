I know you check your naughty and nice list but I just wanted to let you know I want a chemical science set. I know I have been good this year.
This could really help me in school and also I really like science. My second reason is that I do not want a $1 million Hoverboard. And my third reason is I know it can be messy and get everywhere, but I will be the one to clean it.
I know it might cost a little, but at least you are not cleaning it up. If you can make my Christmas wish come true, I would love it!
Bella Morris, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade