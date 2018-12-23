I hope you are having fun with all of your elves and Mrs. Claus. I know how busy this time of year is for you. This year is one of the best years of my life. I have very good grades and I help around the house. For Christmas I would like to have a guinea pig.
I would like to have a guinea pig because I have always wanted my own pet. If I get a guinea pig I promise to always take care of him every day. If I get a guinea pig I would love to have a hairless one so it will not stink. I would love it to have red eyes. I know what you are thinking — my mom and dad do not want me to have a guinea pig. But I work hard in school and I turn all of my work in on time.
I will love whatever you get me. Me and my grandma always make homemade cookies that will be waiting for you.
Layla, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade