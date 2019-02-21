I keep seeing on liberal TV channels and newspapers that people are saying that "Make America Great Again" hats are racist.
Well, I have to tell you that you live in America, the home of the free because of the brave. Many men and women have sacrificed their lives for the freedom we are honored to express on a daily basis.
Yes, you have your opinion, and you are definitely entitled to that, but my opinion is quite the opposite.
In fact, if you do not want to make this great country great, that allows you your freedoms, and you hate the slogan or hat, then my opinion is that you are the racist and should consider moving to a country you can respect for the freedom you won’t have.
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton