President Trump has called for changes to America's immigration policy. He wants to prioritize immigrants with job skills that will improve America's ability to compete globally with any industrial nation in the world.

The leftist socialists in the Democratic Party have naturally called this idea racist, supposedly because people of color around the world would not qualify. But who is the racist here? Are the Democrats saying that people of color around the world are too stupid to have developed quality job skills? If they want to get worked up about something, how about the lousy job American education is doing in preparing American kids to fill these needed jobs?

It's pretty sad that in a nation of 320 million people we need to import these skills.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

