I read the Feb. 25 Times’ article on State of Indiana efforts to improve aging and leaky water distribution systems around the state and the first thing that popped into my mind was “why don’t they show the same concern for the quality of the water that goes into those systems?”
Water quality in Indiana regularly ranks in the lowest percentiles in the nation.
Indiana’s state agencies are badly underfunded and hamstrung by legislation that prevents them from implementing rules more restrictive than federal guidelines, especially industrial and agricultural development.
A perfect example, the state has no authority to deny or revoke a Confined Animal Feedlot Operation permit to protect human health or air or water quality. There are 1,800 of these facilities around the state.
I support the improvement of the state’s water distribution systems but any future “Water Czar” in Indiana should include a mandate to improve our water quality too.
Jim Sweeney, Schererville