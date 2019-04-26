The Indiana Attorney General sent a letter in support of the newly proposed “waters of the U.S.” definition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, another Trump administration effort to deregulate polluters.
The 2016 Toxic Release Inventory says industry released the nation's sixth-highest volume of toxic chemicals released to the air and water of Indiana.
The report showed that of the nation's 50 most populous cities, Indianapolis leads the pack with 10.9 million pounds toxic chemicals released.
U.S. News and World Report measured the drinking water quality in each state and put Indiana at 46th out of 50 states.
Twice in the last seven years, Indiana dumped more hazardous materials into our waterways than any other state, according to Environment America.
Thirty states drain into the Mississippi River, but fully 10% of the nutrients that cause the “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico comes from Indiana farms, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
The letter argued the Trump administration’s proposal would “restore respect for the states’ traditional authority to protect local lands and water resources.”
Based on all this, it is obvious to me that the state simply does not care about or respect our water quality.
Jim Sweeney, Schererville