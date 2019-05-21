The recent article “Gateway to Dunes set for tourism,” which hails the designation of Indiana Dunes National Park, mentions that the new name comes with new funding from the federal government. If that only was the case! The new national park will certainly bring additional visitors and regional spending, but it won’t bring more funding directly to the park.
This national park designation has been more than 100 years in the making. The park’s beaches, dunes, wetlands and forests are a rare combination of resources that are situated among industry and a growing region. Indiana Dunes hosts nearly two million visitors a year and is sure to see many more from across the country and the world with this recent designation. But the fragile coastal resources and park staff are already stretched thin and the new attention drawn to this park needs to be matched with the financial resources to protect the landscape.
We should be proud of Indiana Dunes National Park, its unique natural resources, and the many new visitors it will bring. But we also need to make sure it has the funding necessary to protect the park for the next 100 years.
Colin Deverell, Chicago