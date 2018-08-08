I was watching a documentary about gun control called "Under the Gun." It said states that have gun control have less crime. The state of Indiana doesn’t have any gun control laws. Something needs to be done about gun control in Indiana because "thoughts and prayers" aren’t enough.
The argument that elected officials, mostly in the Republican Party, make that gun control is bad, just isn’t true. In November, there are elected officials who don’t support gun control laws and are up for re-election — they should not be re-elected. People should vote this election and every election. If they can’t vote on election day then they can do early voting.
Nicholas Fortin, Chesterton