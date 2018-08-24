What is happening in education in Indiana? Teachers have had a 16 percent decrease in pay since 1999-2000, the largest drop in the nation. Their pay is ranked 31st in the US. That has forced some teachers to work two or three jobs to keep their families afloat.
Regardless, we continue to ask for more from our teachers. They are expected to cover living expenses, additional mandated professional training, student debt and their own classroom’s supplies. Our Republican-led legislature is burying them in endless testing which is stifling creativity and love of learning.
More than half a billion taxpayer dollars have been pulled out of public schools and diverted into for-profit and private schools. Indiana has one of the lowest per pupil funding levels in the country, according to the National Education Association. Indiana’s per-pupil funding — $7,538 – was 36 percent below the national average, according a 2017 NEA report.
Voucher programs have contributed to school closings and consolidations across the state.
There is a severe teacher shortage. The Statehouse’s response to the shortage of teacher’s onset from low pay is to allow schools to hire unlicensed teachers to make up at most 10 percent of their staff. This stagnation in pay over the years has made it difficult for school to recruit and retain the most qualified educators.
Would you start looking for another job if your paycheck continued to shrink since 1999? Lawmakers must act or this shortage will continue to hurt communities.
Carol Ring, Schererville