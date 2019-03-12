I have been searching for a job description for a U.S. congressman (or woman) and while there appears to be nothing definitive, it points to the primary function of the creation of laws that will protect and improve the lives of the American people.
Seems like a reasonable and important responsibility for such a highly regarded elected job position.
Which, I guess, also means that they work for the American People! If I hadn't come across this job description,
I would have thought that their primary responsibility was to investigate anything and anybody all the time. Maybe it's time to take a close look at the investigators. Let's start with something simple. An audit of each member's travel and related expenses. Does the expense provide value for the American people? Also, how much time is devoted to their job vs campaigning and special interests? Let's follow the money!
Jack Gillen, Valparaiso