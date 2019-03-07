An individual leaves a loaded handgun on the front seat of his unlocked car. A 15-year-old boy takes it and, while showing it to a 17-year-old boy, it discharges, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old.
Another 17-year-old takes one of his grandfather's three handguns and shoots a 19-year-old girl in the head in an alleged drug deal gone bad.
Both incidents were covered in The Times March 4.
A civil suit against the gun owner in the first incident was denied under Indiana law. He cannot be held liable. No charges were reported against the grandfather in the second incident.
If people are found to be irresponsible gun owners, they must be held responsible when they act irresponsibly!
Greg Szafranski, Calumet City