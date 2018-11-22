First, when you cook a turkey, you have to hunt. I personally would yous a bow.
Then you look for a turkey, which takes forever. Finally you see it. Then you reach for your bow. Then you shoot the turkey. Then you yell for your dog to go get it.
You forgot your dog? That's OK, I only brought it so I don't have to get it and be lazy, but now you have to get it. Now you can bring it home.
Next, you pluck the turkey and sell its feathers. Now you put on whatever spice you want and any topping you want. I choose mozzarella cheese and bacon bits apples, aspergers, and green beans. Then you preheat the oven to 450.
Beep, it’s done.
Now you put it the oven for one hour. You take it out let it sit for five minutes. When it’s done, call your friends and family over.
Once everyone is sitting down, including your pets, give your cats some salmon. Give the dogs some rabbit meat. Then, come to the table, but little Jimmy and big Jim aren’t there. Now you go upstairs into little Jimmy's room. He's playing the little princes game with his friend Bob. Next, you tell them to go to the table.
Then you go to big Jim’s room. He's painting his nails green. Next you question him then you tell him to come to the table. Now you come downstairs and put the side dishes on the table. Now you put the turkey on the table. Now you ask Bob to say grace. Finally you say dig in. But you're sad because no one wants it because they don't like the toppings.
They won't even take the toppings off, but then the dogs and cats jumped on the table and ate it all. Now you're so happy that someone loved it. That's how you cook a turkey my way.
Olivia Taylor