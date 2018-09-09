I am appalled at the news of Colin Kaepernick's Nike agreement. Kaepernick chose to kneel during the playing of the national anthem as a way of protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues. I am very much in favor of the need to do something about racial inequality and police brutality. However, as someone of the Vietnam War era, Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem was disgraceful not only to this fine country he lives in — which gives him the opportunities he is now enjoying — but more importantly, his form of protest is particularly offensive to the many brave men and women who have fought, and in many cases, died in service to this country.
Does Kaepernick have the right to stand up for his beliefs and protest? Absolutely! This great nation gives him that very right. But there are more appropriate avenues in which to do so. During the playing of the national anthem is not one of them. He complains the NFL team owners conspired against him by keeping him out of the league due to his protests. Is this a possibility, maybe so. However, Kaepernick must understand his form of protest, just as any other, has consequences.
I for one, will not purchase another item with the Nike brand.
Patricia Mendoza, Schererville