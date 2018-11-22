First, you buy a turkey. Then you take it home and make sure the cats don’t get it.
Put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Don’t forget the stuffing.Then invite friends to Thanksgiving. Finally, you eat the turkey.
James Andrews
