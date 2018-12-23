Editor's note: These letters are from kindergartners at Washington Township Elementary School in Valparaiso.
Dear Santa,
I really want a pony.
Baylea
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic disco ball and a diamond.
Mia
Dear Santa,
I want a Paw Patrol fire truck.
Dylanger
Dear Santa,
I want a Frenchie dog for Christmas. I also want jewelry.
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I would like art!
Delaney
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse. A dog would be nice. Baby dolls, too, please. I like them because they are fun to play with.
Audrina
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a four-wheeler.
Kai
Dear Santa,
I want a rat for Christmas and a robot.
Lucas E.
Dear Santa,
I want a pug, fish, RPG, parrot, hamster and a toucan.
David
Dear Santa,
I like you a lot and I think you're really cool.
Caiden
Dear Santa,
I love the presents that you give me. I would like Wild Kratts stuff for Christmas.
Emmett
Dear Santa,
I want a PlayStation and a TV for Christmas.
Asher
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Presley and I have been very good this year. I want a Barbie Doll for Christmas.
Presley
Dear Santa,
My name is Addi. I want a TV for my room. I also want an iPad and Slime. I have been very good this year.
Addi
Dear Santa,
I want a Roblox person for Christmas.
Everett