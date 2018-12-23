Try 1 month for 99¢
Editor's note: These letters are from kindergartners at Washington Township Elementary School in Valparaiso.

Dear Santa,

I really want a pony.

Baylea

Dear Santa,

I would like a magic disco ball and a diamond.

Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a Paw Patrol fire truck.

Dylanger

Dear Santa,

I want a Frenchie dog for Christmas. I also want jewelry.

Paisley

Dear Santa,

I would like art!

Delaney

Dear Santa,

I would like a horse. A dog would be nice. Baby dolls, too, please. I like them because they are fun to play with.

Audrina

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a four-wheeler.

Kai

Dear Santa,

I want a rat for Christmas and a robot.

Lucas E.

Dear Santa,

I want a pug, fish, RPG, parrot, hamster and a toucan.

David

Dear Santa,

I like you a lot and I think you're really cool.

Caiden

Dear Santa,

I love the presents that you give me. I would like Wild Kratts stuff for Christmas.

Emmett

Dear Santa,

I want a PlayStation and a TV for Christmas.

Asher

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Presley and I have been very good this year. I want a Barbie Doll for Christmas.

Presley

Dear Santa,

My name is Addi. I want a TV for my room. I also want an iPad and Slime. I have been very good this year.

Addi

Dear Santa,

I want a Roblox person for Christmas.

Everett

