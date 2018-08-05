The Aug. 3 article "Leading the way for change" about veteran Mike O'Dette's success in having the Veterans Administration adopt a special pharmacy program for vision impaired veterans failed to mention two important items.
NWI veterans are lucky to have Jesse Brown VAMC Director Marc Magill who in two years, with his dedicated administrative staff, has raised the rating of JB from one star to four stars, 1 of only 28 VAMCs of 168 VAMCs nationally rated this high.
They are not so lucky when it comes to VA contracted nursing homes, as the NWI site is rated only one star.
Mike took matters into his own hands and used the Veterans Experience Program to his advantage. Other veterans should do the same by submitting a suggestion form at the Adam Benjamin Jr. clinic in Crown Point.
Tom Pappas,
Portage