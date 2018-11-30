It amazes me how Lake Central can't win a conference football game for the past few years with one of the largest enrollments in the state. The school has spent millions of dollars on new facilities, equipment, uniforms and the like, yet winning games is so elusive.
The team had a star quarterback who was invited to an elite competition earlier in the year. Hard to imagine a team with a star quarterback and a school so large was unable to win or even be competitive for a conference game.
Back in the late 1980s we started the Tri Town Raiders in our home with four others. This was to help get kids interested and be a feeder program for the high school. That program is still extremely successful as teams have played for the Pop Warner national championship on several occasions. I can't understand why this program's success hasn't translated up the ladder to Lake Central.
From an outside perspective, it appears that Lake Central's football program is a rudderless ship. The program needs a fresh start.
Scott Cramer, Schererville