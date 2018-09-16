Time and time again I see an article featuring the Lake County Council voting to spend more money and hand out more raises. It is time to stop adding pet projects and handing out raises to county employees. If the county income tax and higher property taxes are offering a budget surplus, it’s time to pay off debt and reduce taxes.
Instead of increasing spending, I challenge the Lake County Council to take this opportunity to become a lean county government. Our neighboring county to the west shouldn’t be an example of how to run and grow county government, it should serve as a warning of how not to run government.
The council should mandate freezing all wages for county employees and restrict adding any new positions unless funded internally without any budget increase. Like other non-government jobs, any raises should be performance-based, measured metrics based on the individual and department. Each department should have their wages frozen until their budgets have been reduced by a specific threshold and meeting specific department goals based on their function.
A lean efficient county government takes away many opportunities for corruption, is good for the county’s financial stability, allows aggressive debt paydown and elimination, gives the chance to lower or remove the county income tax and property taxes, and could make the region more a more desirable place for residents and companies to relocate to.
This Election Day, remember the council members who voted to increase your taxes and keep voting to spend, spend, spend instead of lowering your taxes when the government has extra money in the coffers.
Sean Flahavin, Winfield