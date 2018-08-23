Last year I complained about the poor roads in Lansing yet we are building a music venue. Another summer gone -- music venue still not open. We also have a lot of yellow horses standing over ripped out sidewalks that still have not been repaired since last year. We seem to put all our money into a mayor and business manager who operate very slowly at getting things done. This is why we have term limits. Public works can't mix cement and fix the sidewalks. Wires sticking up at the end of sidewalks where the handicap ends are! Did we cut back too much on the workers in favor of the village leaders. We have a great fire and police department, but that is it. Watch kids playing on the horses until they get hurt. Please no more letters from the mayor telling me how great your office is!
Gary Weber, Lansing