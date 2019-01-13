State Sen. Karen Tallian’s proposal that Indiana join the National Popular Vote Compact ignores the risks of abolishing the Electoral College.
The root of the Electoral College is our federal system of government in which states maintain their local control. States may independently implement their own regulations and taxes. We don’t have to look far to see the results of this system. How many of us know people who have fled Illinois? Abolish the Electoral College and you are on the path toward abolishing this federal system. Do we wish to lose the right to move to a state which runs things well?
The Electoral College also acts to contain corruption and cheating. If any state corrupts the vote by either denying citizens the right to vote or stuffing the ballot boxes with illegal votes, that corruption is limited to a single state. Without the Electoral College that corruption would be disproportionately felt by all. If a state corrupts the vote by millions of votes, that corruption spreads through the entire country. With the Electoral College this corruption is limited to a single state.
These two reasons are only the tip of the iceberg. The Constitution has blessed us with a stable form of government that has made our nation the greatest in history. It should not be tampered with lightly.
Patrick Caraher, Munster