Trump wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). Have you really, that is really, asked yourself why? How many times do Trump and the Republican leaders have to beat this dead horse until they realize most of those that have the ACA are satisfied with it until something better comes along?
Don’t listen to what Trump and/or the Republican Party leaders say about providing a cheaper and better health care plan. Pay attention to what they do. Talk is cheap, but talk doesn’t pay the doctor bills nor buy the medication.
An old saying is “Don’t Buy a Pig in a Poke."
From what I hear the best part of the ACA is what it covers, which is pre-existing conditions and keeps adult children on their parents health plan until age 26, an age where they are in a better position to afford their own policy.
Gerald Newman, Valparaiso