With the few foggy nights we've been having, it appears these ultra-white LED streetlights are worthless in a thick fog, compared to the former sodium vapor version, which cut through the fog like a razor. The reduction in brightness is also not a great help.
It appears as though NIPSCO jumped the gun here.
I urge towns like Highland to retain the sodium vapor lighting on their main thoroughfares, until the LED lighting becomes more efficient, especially in bad weather. Safety and security is far more important than saving a few watts of power, or keeping up with obviously a yet-unperfected trend.
Allen K. Hoppel, Highland