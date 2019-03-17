Over the next two years, Indiana Humanities is inviting Hoosiers to explore Indiana’s urban-rural dynamic through a two-year initiative called INseparable. Our aim as a neutral convener is to offer programming that will spark conversations about the ways the futures of urban, rural and suburban Hoosiers are linked, and what might be preventing us from working together.
We want to encourage people to talk to each other rather than at each other.
In 2019 and 2020, Indiana Humanities will offer programming to encourage Hoosiers to search for that common ground and explore where it makes sense to work together. We’ll offer INconversation book discussions, Chew on This dinner parties, a statewide read of the book “The Year We Left Home” by Jean Thompson, and more.
So join us on the journey as we examine Indiana’s urban-rural dynamic, encouraging Hoosiers to explore how they relate to each other across boundaries and to consider what it will take to indeed be inseparable. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org/inseparable.
Tiffany Tolbert, member of Indiana Humanities board, Chicago