What has created this great fascination with roundabouts in this area? I have yet to see the benefits of these circles of doom! Now Hobart is beginning the design phase of a roundabout at 61st Avenue and Marcella Blvd. The city engineer of Hobart even admits in The Times May 5 article that they have to keep the street width narrow in that area. How does a roundabout solve this issue? Is it possible that the existing businesses are too close to the roadway?
I personally go out of my way to avoid roundabouts! Which means in this case, I will not be using the businesses or services in that area of Hobart. I avoid Valparaiso and East Chicago, too, because of these engineered nightmares! Stoplights in America have worked for over a hundred years and will continue to work until self-driving vehicles become the standard.
Rick La Fever, Merrillville