LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A plea to private gyms to close

This is a plea to the owners of private gyms in our state to close your facilities until the COVID-19 virus pandemic threat has passed. I am fully aware of the financial implications for the owners and employees of these facilities, but at at this time, the impact on public health has to be the top priority. Every level of government and the medical community recommend social distancing. Working out in gyms at this time is risky communal behavior, regardless of the fact that some are limiting the number of users at any one time and are cleaning machines after each use. As an athlete myself, I urge you to stop going to the gyms. Run outside. Lift at home. Gym owners, please be part of the solution and not a part of the problem. Be good neighbors. Please close your doors until the crisis has abated.