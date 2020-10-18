LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be aware of incumbent legislators track record for public education

The Indiana Coalition for Public Education (ICPE) is a bipartisan non-profit dedicated to preserving and improving public education for all Indiana students. One of its functions has been to annually present a legislative report card giving A-F grades for all Indiana legislators with respect to how they supported traditional public schools in the previous legislative session. NWI Coalition for Public Education (NWICPE) is a satellite of ICPE with the same overall mission to support traditional public education.

As voters consider their choices for Indiana senators and representatives, they should be aware of the track records with respect to public education of incumbent legislators who are up for reelection.

With respect to how legislators either embraced or rejected nine legislative bills that either supported or harmed public schools, every Democrat received an A. Every Republican in Northwest Indiana received a D. (F’s were avoided due to unanimous support to hold schools harmless from the new state tests and to remove state test scores from teacher evaluations.)