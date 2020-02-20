LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Both parties have had flubs in Iowa

Republicans (and arch conservative cartoonist Gary Varvel) are having a great time ridiculing the Democratic fiasco at the recent Iowa caucuses. How can Democrats run the government, Trump chortles to great applause, when they can't even count ballots? Republicans have conveniently short memories, because they have apparently forgotten all about their own Iowa caucus debacle of 2012, when three different winners were declared at different times. The first winner was Mitt Romney, who had headed off to New Hampshire bragging about his Iowa victory. But not so fast, declared Iowa Republican officials a few days later. Ron Paul is the actual winner! But wait, then came the next "oops." Just a few days after that, Ron Paul's victory was snatched away, and Rick Santorum was announced as the third and final winner. So, what can we take away from all this? Apparently it's neither Democrats nor Republicans who are inept. It's Iowans.