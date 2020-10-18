 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bring rights to the forefront of the election
urgent

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bring rights to the forefront of the election

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

This election year, I think the one idea that most comes to mind is how did we become at odds with each other? How, as a nation, have we become so disjointed, so intolerant of simple ideas. Is this the beginning of the end of a grand experiment?

In order to keep the Constitution in working for the good of the people, it may need to be updated, dusted off and integrated with newer concepts in keeping with the technology of today. To rid the government of the loopholes that bypass the greater good of the people!

Let us bring rights to the forefront and let the popular vote have the last word in the nation. This is government by the people, for the people, that makes us who we are in the world!

Frank Felker, Highland

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts