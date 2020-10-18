LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bring rights to the forefront of the election

This election year, I think the one idea that most comes to mind is how did we become at odds with each other? How, as a nation, have we become so disjointed, so intolerant of simple ideas. Is this the beginning of the end of a grand experiment?

In order to keep the Constitution in working for the good of the people, it may need to be updated, dusted off and integrated with newer concepts in keeping with the technology of today. To rid the government of the loopholes that bypass the greater good of the people!

Let us bring rights to the forefront and let the popular vote have the last word in the nation. This is government by the people, for the people, that makes us who we are in the world!

Frank Felker, Highland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0