LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Calling out President Trump's lies

I am responding to a letter printed on Feb. 9. The writer's account of the SOTU speech was selective. This is what I heard. In the first few minutes, Trump talked about how the United States has regained its national reputation after losing it. I will not spend my 250 words refuting this assertion. But I will point out the probable straw that broke the camel’s back that led to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to rip up Trump's speech. Trump’s rhetoric about sanctuary cities and states and his description of one, possibly two cases, in which undocumented refugees were perpetrators of crimes was purposely divisive. What about the thousands of refugees who have committed no crimes?

If Trump is so concerned about crime and victims, let’s talk about the real problematic population — the hundreds of white men who have shot up schools, concerts, churches, synagogues and mosques and created thousands of victims.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What should we do about those out-of-control white men? Maybe we should start registering white men. Maybe we should think about sending them away. We need to talk about prevention of these crimes.

I digress. Pelosi tore up that speech because it was full of lies. Someone needs to call out all the lies. I for one refuse to be a collaborator. You can close your eyes to what’s happening. Pelosi chose not to do so. I am glad she did not.

Anne Wells, Valparaiso