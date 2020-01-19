Entering 2020, I thought it meaningful to share some positive experiences to encourage others to do the same.
For example, last month with a yard full of leaves to be raked and a broken leaf blower, two close friends surprised me with a gift of their own. With hoodies donned and leaf blowers in tow, they spent a day raking my yard. At first, my kind and well-meaning neighbor called me, worried they were some kind of "gangsta lawn care" ready to rob my house. Reassuring her that this was not the case, I returned home to find the best leaf-free lawn ever seen.
Later that week, I was moved by a story told to me by a friend. She takes care of an 8-year-old disabled child who lost the use of an arm and leg in a car accident. When playing together, her own son came to her asking to tape up his one arm and one leg. He explained that he wanted to show his sad friend that yes, they could still play together. Shortly thereafter, with his own leg and arm taped up, sounds of laughter came from the bedroom as they played throughout the day. In this simple act of kindness, her son had transformed a child’s life.
As we begin the new year, I’m humbled by the acts of kindness around me — the sacrifice of time and thoughtfulness from dear friends, and the profound compassion of a thoughtful 8-year-old. With a blank slate ahead of us on our calendars, let’s with intention choose how we will spend this gift of time (Lord willing) that lies before us.
Karen Kurzdorfer, Lake Station