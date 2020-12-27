LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cline Avenue Bridge shouldn't be a toll road

There is a lot of excitement about the opening of the Cline Avenue bridge. After 12 years this connection from I-80/94 to the Chicago Skyway has finally been replaced. The original bridge had an exit at Riley Road, which benefited the region workforce at ArcelorMittal, BP, and many smaller industries in East Chicago and Whiting.

The new bridge has no exit to Riley Road. Workers must continue to use surface streets and wait for long trains and the Dickey Road drawbridge while traveling to and from work. The former bridge was free. Now it will cost a car $2.50 to travel one way across the bridge.

This is a state highway. Indiana should have replaced the bridge in a timely manner and returned it to free access. Riley Road should have an exit. The Region is treated unfairly by the politicians in Indianapolis. If the state needs to make money from tolls, they should charge tolls on I-65, I-70 and I-465. There are no tolls outside of Northern Indiana. 12 years of no bridge and now we must pay! Shame on our leaders!

Robert Litavecz, Merrillville

