LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coal bill needs to be stopped

House Bill 1414, the proposed legislation to make it difficult for utility companies to close coal plants, is truly a monumental farce perpetrated on Hoosiers. No one, not even Indiana’s electric utility companies, likes it — except for the coal lobby. Sunrise and out-of-state Alliance coal companies poured money into the coffers of select legislators to get this gambit going and passed.

Why it's a farce, other than 20% of the U.S. coal fleet was shuttered since 2014 and up to 80% by 2030 will close due to investments in renewables and energy storage, is that Ed Soliday, the bill’s author, declared last week that Indiana “needs coal.” Obviously, we do not. Indiana utilities are phasing theirs out without any impact on electric system reliability.

If this bill passes, it will mean higher electric prices for us all. Coal has become the more expensive option when it comes to electricity and will be getting more expensive. It will also needlessly take the decision on retiring coal plants away from our power companies and the State of Indiana and give it to the federal government.

More expensive electricity with less local control is what HB 1414 means. It needs to be stopped.

David Woronecki-Ellis, Hobart