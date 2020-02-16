LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Concerned about country's leadership

I believe it is important as a citizen of the United States to stand up and state one's concerns about the present leadership of our country. I was absolutely devastated when I listened to and then read the remarks our president made at the National Prayer Breakfast.

I believe we are obligated not only to use prudent judgement to vote for a president, but also the character and integrity of the candidate who respects the dignity of the person, and who lives up to the oath of his office, must be part of the criteria, not just the finances. America is more than finances.